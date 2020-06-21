All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11144 Arminta St

11144 W Arminta St · No Longer Available
Location

11144 W Arminta St, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing in this unfurnished 1,000 square foot single family home in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a two-car attached garage, and is a 13-minute walk from the Antelope Valley Line at the Sun Valley Metrolink Station stop. Inside, the home boasts new windows, new plumbing and hardwood floors throughout excluding the kitchen and bathroom that have tiled floors. The kitchen consists of tiled countertops and backsplash and rustic cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are bright and spacious with plenty of closet space for storage. The home features a ceiling fan, wall-mounted gas heating, and electric heating for climate control. Pets are allowed on the property with a $300 deposit.

The closest park is Sun Valley Park

Nearby Schools:
Our Lady of The Holy Rosary - 0.25 miles
Arminta Street Elementary School - 0.5 miles
Roscoe Elementary School - 0.52 miles
Sun Valley Engineering And Technology Magnet - 0.73 miles

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 0.6 miles

Bus lines:
169 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
162 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
152 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
222 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4633878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11144 Arminta St have any available units?
11144 Arminta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11144 Arminta St have?
Some of 11144 Arminta St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11144 Arminta St currently offering any rent specials?
11144 Arminta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11144 Arminta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11144 Arminta St is pet friendly.
Does 11144 Arminta St offer parking?
Yes, 11144 Arminta St offers parking.
Does 11144 Arminta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11144 Arminta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11144 Arminta St have a pool?
No, 11144 Arminta St does not have a pool.
Does 11144 Arminta St have accessible units?
No, 11144 Arminta St does not have accessible units.
Does 11144 Arminta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11144 Arminta St does not have units with dishwashers.
