11144 Arminta St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Book a showing in this unfurnished 1,000 square foot single family home in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a two-car attached garage, and is a 13-minute walk from the Antelope Valley Line at the Sun Valley Metrolink Station stop. Inside, the home boasts new windows, new plumbing and hardwood floors throughout excluding the kitchen and bathroom that have tiled floors. The kitchen consists of tiled countertops and backsplash and rustic cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are bright and spacious with plenty of closet space for storage. The home features a ceiling fan, wall-mounted gas heating, and electric heating for climate control. Pets are allowed on the property with a $300 deposit.



The closest park is Sun Valley Park



Nearby Schools:

Our Lady of The Holy Rosary - 0.25 miles

Arminta Street Elementary School - 0.5 miles

Roscoe Elementary School - 0.52 miles

Sun Valley Engineering And Technology Magnet - 0.73 miles



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 0.6 miles



Bus lines:

169 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

162 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

152 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

222 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4633878)