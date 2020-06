Amenities

Quiet, spacious upper unit in the well-maintained property. This one-bedroom, one-bath unit has been remodeled from top to bottom including gleaming newer hardwood floors, new kitchen with new appliances, remodeled bathroom with beautiful tiling and fresh paint throughout. Lots of built-in storage. This unit comes with two tandem parking spaces at the front of the property and an outdoor storage bin. There are shared community laundry.