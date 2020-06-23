All apartments in Los Angeles
11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91340
Mission Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Three bedroom single story home with air conditioning.
.
Large kitchen with dining area, gas wall oven and stovetop, and ceramic tile countertops.
.
Master with attached bath, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, gas wall heat, full-size side-by-side wash and dryer hookups.
.
Attached two-car carport and fully fenced backyard with auto-sprinklers and covered patio.
.
11126 Laurel Canyon Blvd., San Fernando, 91340
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11126 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
