All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11114 Hershey St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11114 Hershey St.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

11114 Hershey St.

11114 Hershey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Foothill Trails
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11114 Hershey Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Foothill Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom Single Family Home with bonus room. - Step into this tastefully updated home with original charm. This bright, airy, and spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with natural wood floors throughout. The formal entry will lead you to a very large living room and dining area. There is a separate den area off kitchen leading to backyard. The kitchen and baths have been updated. Special feature of the home is the detached Bonus Room (Man Cave) in addition to private attached garage. Large yard for entertaining or just lounging.

(RLNE5713442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Hershey St. have any available units?
11114 Hershey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11114 Hershey St. have?
Some of 11114 Hershey St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Hershey St. currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Hershey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Hershey St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11114 Hershey St. is pet friendly.
Does 11114 Hershey St. offer parking?
Yes, 11114 Hershey St. offers parking.
Does 11114 Hershey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11114 Hershey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Hershey St. have a pool?
No, 11114 Hershey St. does not have a pool.
Does 11114 Hershey St. have accessible units?
No, 11114 Hershey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Hershey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11114 Hershey St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College