11114 Hershey St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 bedroom Single Family Home with bonus room. - Step into this tastefully updated home with original charm. This bright, airy, and spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with natural wood floors throughout. The formal entry will lead you to a very large living room and dining area. There is a separate den area off kitchen leading to backyard. The kitchen and baths have been updated. Special feature of the home is the detached Bonus Room (Man Cave) in addition to private attached garage. Large yard for entertaining or just lounging.



(RLNE5713442)