1110 South Bedford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom 2 bath new kitchen new appliances great area close to all markets

New modern from A-Z

NEW Hard wood floors

Kitchen bath, pluming

modern cabinets

New low voltage lighting

New 25000 btu AC

*living room Low voltage recesed lighting

*Dining room

* 2 Bedroom covered parking

*Laundery on site

*Ac/Heat

*Balcony

*Very Bright and quite neighborhood,

*Paid hot water & trash & gardener



*****************************Must See**********************************



Close to all markets and schools,



The Grove



The Beverly Hills park,



Beverly Hills motion picture Museum,



Rodeo drive



century city mall,



beverly center,



lacienega park,



westwood,



West Hollywood



Melrose



Melrose place



west los angeles



beverly hills,



beverly wood,



ucla,



usc,



santa monica college



ceders Sinai



zip 90035 90210 90211 90212 90034 90046



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4526428)