Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1110 South Bedford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 South Bedford Street

1110 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 2 bath new kitchen new appliances great area close to all markets
New modern from A-Z
NEW Hard wood floors
Kitchen bath, pluming
modern cabinets
New low voltage lighting
New 25000 btu AC
*living room Low voltage recesed lighting
*Dining room
* 2 Bedroom covered parking
*Laundery on site
*Ac/Heat
*Balcony
*Very Bright and quite neighborhood,
*Paid hot water & trash & gardener

*****************************Must See**********************************

Close to all markets and schools,

The Grove

The Beverly Hills park,

Beverly Hills motion picture Museum,

Rodeo drive

century city mall,

beverly center,

lacienega park,

westwood,

West Hollywood

Melrose

Melrose place

west los angeles

beverly hills,

beverly wood,

ucla,

usc,

santa monica college

ceders Sinai

zip 90035 90210 90211 90212 90034 90046

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22258

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4526428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

