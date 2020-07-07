All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE

1107 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1107 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
THERE'S LOVE INSIDE! RECENTLY RESTORED 2B URBAN OASIS-CENTRAL A/H-STAINLESS KITCHEN-DW- IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER - FANTASTIC LOCATION!
AVAILABLE MID APRIL
TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. :)
Come join us for an RSVP ONLY Open House!
WHEN: Sunday 3/17
WHERE: 1107 S. Cloverdale Ave
TIME: 1-1:30 pm
How to RSVP: Please text "yourname@CLOVERDALE" to 323-633-0276
Love this place! There?s a lot of love going around this 2B Miracle Mile urban oasis. An oh -so -stately four-plex on lush palm tree-lined neighbor-y street, cheerful sunshine abounds, even just getting your mail.
Lovingly restored honeyed hardwoods, designer paint, gorgeous fixtures, and soaring ceilings radiate good vibes as you chill and reflect on the sun rays twinkling around the decorative fireplace.
Put a little love in a pot and make delish dim sum for your loved ones in that happy glistening kitchen with its sleek granite counters, stainless appliances and farmhouse feel.
The separate dining room has space for your huge dining table for all the people and projects you?ll spread all over it.
With central air and heat, a laundry room with your very own washer/dryer, there?s even more lovely things to love.
Located in a vibrant neighborhood with great restauraunts and the incomparable LACMA just minutes away on WIlshire, 10 minutes to the Grove, Little Ethopia and too many rad little restaurants, coffee joints, yoga spots, and shopping shops to mention on La Brea.
This quaint home loves you, and you?ll love it back.

One Year Minimum Lease
One Month's Security Deposit
Pets Considered w/ Extra Deposit
Water Paid
Tenant Pays Gas, Trash &amp; Electric
Street Parking

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE have any available units?
1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE have?
Some of 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE offer parking?
No, 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 S. CLOVERDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
