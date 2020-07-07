All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:28 PM

1106 S Plymoth Blvd

1106 South Plymouth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1106 South Plymouth Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc70b22092 ---- On a quiet neighborhood this house is an amazing opportunity to lease! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has an entry that leads to a big living room. Light permeates the house throughout and makes it even more beautiful. Hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms. The whole place was painted and brought up to speed. Central Air conditioning, new bathrooms that were just remodeled, Washer and dryer included in the laundry room. There is a formal large dining room that connects with the kitchen. The bedrooms are spacious and well positioned within the layout. 5 minutes away from everywhere, you can be anywhere fast! The best in the neighborhood by far. Price subjected to availability. Require Fair credit score. No Smoking. Don\'t miss this opportunity! Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, Formal dining room, Master Bath Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Eat-in kitchen, Granite kitchen counters, Hardwood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Microwave, Garbage disposal, Modern bath fixtures Utilities and Extras: Central heat, Central air conditioning, Garage parking, Laundry in unit, Cable ready, Not furnished Building and Surroundings: Recently renovated, Gated property, Patio, Garden, Sprinkler system, Lease Terms: No pets, Tenant pays all utilities, One year lease, No smoking, Parking included, 2 parking spots, No dogs, No cats, Tenant pays water, Lawn care not included Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd have any available units?
1106 S Plymoth Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd have?
Some of 1106 S Plymoth Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 S Plymoth Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1106 S Plymoth Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 S Plymoth Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1106 S Plymoth Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1106 S Plymoth Blvd offers parking.
Does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 S Plymoth Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd have a pool?
No, 1106 S Plymoth Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1106 S Plymoth Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 S Plymoth Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 S Plymoth Blvd has units with dishwashers.

