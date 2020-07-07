1106 S Plymoth Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc70b22092 ---- On a quiet neighborhood this house is an amazing opportunity to lease! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has an entry that leads to a big living room. Light permeates the house throughout and makes it even more beautiful. Hardwood flooring in the living, dining and bedrooms. The whole place was painted and brought up to speed. Central Air conditioning, new bathrooms that were just remodeled, Washer and dryer included in the laundry room. There is a formal large dining room that connects with the kitchen. The bedrooms are spacious and well positioned within the layout. 5 minutes away from everywhere, you can be anywhere fast! The best in the neighborhood by far. Price subjected to availability. Require Fair credit score. No Smoking. Don\'t miss this opportunity! Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Hardwood floors, Living room, Dining room, Formal dining room, Master Bath Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Eat-in kitchen, Granite kitchen counters, Hardwood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove / oven, Microwave, Garbage disposal, Modern bath fixtures Utilities and Extras: Central heat, Central air conditioning, Garage parking, Laundry in unit, Cable ready, Not furnished Building and Surroundings: Recently renovated, Gated property, Patio, Garden, Sprinkler system, Lease Terms: No pets, Tenant pays all utilities, One year lease, No smoking, Parking included, 2 parking spots, No dogs, No cats, Tenant pays water, Lawn care not included Two Car Garage