All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1106 HARRISON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1106 HARRISON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 HARRISON Avenue

1106 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 Harrison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath unit in a 4-unit building. Just completed remodeling this unit just off Abbot Kinney and Washington Blvds. Community Garage tandem parking. Washer & Dryer in the Unit. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors throughout! Tiling in bathrooms and kitchen. Community roof deck with views. Patio off of the living room. Must see. NO PETS. 2-month security deposit. Tenant pays Gas & Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 HARRISON Avenue have any available units?
1106 HARRISON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 HARRISON Avenue have?
Some of 1106 HARRISON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 HARRISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 HARRISON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 HARRISON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1106 HARRISON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1106 HARRISON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1106 HARRISON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1106 HARRISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 HARRISON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 HARRISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 HARRISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 HARRISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 HARRISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 HARRISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 HARRISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College