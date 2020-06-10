1106 HARRISON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath unit in a 4-unit building. Just completed remodeling this unit just off Abbot Kinney and Washington Blvds. Community Garage tandem parking. Washer & Dryer in the Unit. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors throughout! Tiling in bathrooms and kitchen. Community roof deck with views. Patio off of the living room. Must see. NO PETS. 2-month security deposit. Tenant pays Gas & Electric.