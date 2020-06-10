1106 Harrison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291 Venice
Beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath unit in a 4-unit building. Just completed remodeling this unit just off Abbot Kinney and Washington Blvds. Community Garage tandem parking. Washer & Dryer in the Unit. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors throughout! Tiling in bathrooms and kitchen. Community roof deck with views. Patio off of the living room. Must see. NO PETS. 2-month security deposit. Tenant pays Gas & Electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
