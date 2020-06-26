All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

1105 South LA PEER Drive

1105 South La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 South La Peer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom plus a den house with a yard, full of fruit trees. Great location, just steps to Beverly hills. walking distance to shops, restaurants and houses of worships. Huge living room with fire place, high ceiling with beautiful drapes is connected to the dining room and the family den. kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops, tiled flooring, newer cabinets and vanity. Other upgrades are included hardwood flooring, recessed lights, solar panels, central Ac, laundry inside and updated electrical and plumbing. you will love this house and its great location. A must see, easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 South LA PEER Drive have any available units?
1105 South LA PEER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 South LA PEER Drive have?
Some of 1105 South LA PEER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 South LA PEER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 South LA PEER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 South LA PEER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 South LA PEER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1105 South LA PEER Drive offer parking?
No, 1105 South LA PEER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1105 South LA PEER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 South LA PEER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 South LA PEER Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 South LA PEER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 South LA PEER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 South LA PEER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 South LA PEER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 South LA PEER Drive has units with dishwashers.
