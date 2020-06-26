1105 South LA PEER Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom plus a den house with a yard, full of fruit trees. Great location, just steps to Beverly hills. walking distance to shops, restaurants and houses of worships. Huge living room with fire place, high ceiling with beautiful drapes is connected to the dining room and the family den. kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops, tiled flooring, newer cabinets and vanity. Other upgrades are included hardwood flooring, recessed lights, solar panels, central Ac, laundry inside and updated electrical and plumbing. you will love this house and its great location. A must see, easy to show!