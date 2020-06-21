All apartments in Los Angeles
11030 Moorpark St 14
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

11030 Moorpark St 14

11030 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

11030 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Nice 1BR in North Hollywood! You'll be impressed! - Property Id: 40532

Call Erin today to schedule a viewing at 818-527-4336.

Beautiful apartments in North Hollywood!
2 units available!

You will be impressed!

Spacious one bedrooms
Electric stove
Fridge
Granite (Some units)
Parking included
Owner pays water
Huge patios
Tons of closet space
Laminate and tile flooring
Open kitchen
A/C
Heat
Security door
Laundry on-site

LINK TO VIRTUAL TOUR BELOW:

Kuula.co/post/7FBbp/collection/7l1Mb
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40532
Property Id 40532

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5812069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have any available units?
11030 Moorpark St 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have?
Some of 11030 Moorpark St 14's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 Moorpark St 14 currently offering any rent specials?
11030 Moorpark St 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 Moorpark St 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11030 Moorpark St 14 is pet friendly.
Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 offer parking?
Yes, 11030 Moorpark St 14 does offer parking.
Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 Moorpark St 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have a pool?
No, 11030 Moorpark St 14 does not have a pool.
Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have accessible units?
No, 11030 Moorpark St 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11030 Moorpark St 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
