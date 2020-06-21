11030 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602 Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Nice 1BR in North Hollywood! You'll be impressed! - Property Id: 40532
Call Erin today to schedule a viewing at 818-527-4336.
Beautiful apartments in North Hollywood! 2 units available!
You will be impressed!
Spacious one bedrooms Electric stove Fridge Granite (Some units) Parking included Owner pays water Huge patios Tons of closet space Laminate and tile flooring Open kitchen A/C Heat Security door Laundry on-site
LINK TO VIRTUAL TOUR BELOW:
Kuula.co/post/7FBbp/collection/7l1Mb Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40532 Property Id 40532
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5812069)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11030 Moorpark St 14 have any available units?
11030 Moorpark St 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.