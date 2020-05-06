All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11020 Hesby St Unit: 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11020 Hesby St Unit: 2

11020 W Hesby St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11020 W Hesby St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Truly a one of kind jewel in the areabeautiful and spacious at a great price. Comes with your own PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO. Welcome home to Academy Terrace. We are showing a very large, fashionable two-story split-level townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in the heart of the NoHo Arts District for September 2018. This large unit has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen leading to your dining and living area. Tile floor throughout, laminate wood floor bedrooms. Gorgeous granite counters in both kitchen and bath. Beautiful LED recessed lighting throughout. Large private rooftop patio (extra 225sqf) that is perfect for a grill, sitting area, and plants. Sky-lit staircase. Walk-in closets and large sliding mirror closets with built-in shelving. Stainless steel appliances-stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Walk-in storage closet. Cable-ready. Intercom system. Central AC/Heat. Lots of natural light. 1 year lease. Rent: $2,495/mo. Size: 1,200 sqft. Deposit: $1,000. 2 assigned garage parking spaces included. 1 pet welcome under 40lbs. Non-smoking. On-site washers/dryers. We cover water, gas, trash, and gardener. After-hours maintenance available. Shown by appointment only. Call for more information or requests. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 have any available units?
11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 have?
Some of 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 is pet friendly.
Does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 offers parking.
Does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 have a pool?
No, 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 Hesby St Unit: 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College