11020 Hesby St Unit: 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Truly a one of kind jewel in the areabeautiful and spacious at a great price. Comes with your own PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO. Welcome home to Academy Terrace. We are showing a very large, fashionable two-story split-level townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths in the heart of the NoHo Arts District for September 2018. This large unit has an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen leading to your dining and living area. Tile floor throughout, laminate wood floor bedrooms. Gorgeous granite counters in both kitchen and bath. Beautiful LED recessed lighting throughout. Large private rooftop patio (extra 225sqf) that is perfect for a grill, sitting area, and plants. Sky-lit staircase. Walk-in closets and large sliding mirror closets with built-in shelving. Stainless steel appliances-stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Walk-in storage closet. Cable-ready. Intercom system. Central AC/Heat. Lots of natural light. 1 year lease. Rent: $2,495/mo. Size: 1,200 sqft. Deposit: $1,000. 2 assigned garage parking spaces included. 1 pet welcome under 40lbs. Non-smoking. On-site washers/dryers. We cover water, gas, trash, and gardener. After-hours maintenance available. Shown by appointment only. Call for more information or requests. Equal Housing Opportunity.