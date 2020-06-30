All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1101 MAIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1101 MAIN Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1101 MAIN Street

1101 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary Venice Beach Gem! - This 2 Bed, 1 Bath home in the heart of Venice is the perfect beach getaway. Home entrance is at 134 Wavecrest Ave. Property featuring tons of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. A well appointed kitchen with all appliances open to the living room. Beautiful French doors lead to 2 private outdoor areas complete with a gas fire pit and barbecue. 1-car garage with W/D hook-ups! You're also welcome to block the garage to have an additional parking space for a total of (2). Hard to beat this location and price, don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Venice. FYI - Landlord has a unit downstairs but does not live on-site full time. Flexible, short term lease! Close to Abbot Kinney & Main Street shopping, dining and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 MAIN Street have any available units?
1101 MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 MAIN Street have?
Some of 1101 MAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1101 MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 MAIN Street offers parking.
Does 1101 MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 MAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 MAIN Street have a pool?
No, 1101 MAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College