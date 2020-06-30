1101 MAIN Street

Amenities

Contemporary Venice Beach Gem! - This 2 Bed, 1 Bath home in the heart of Venice is the perfect beach getaway. Home entrance is at 134 Wavecrest Ave. Property featuring tons of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. A well appointed kitchen with all appliances open to the living room. Beautiful French doors lead to 2 private outdoor areas complete with a gas fire pit and barbecue. 1-car garage with W/D hook-ups! You're also welcome to block the garage to have an additional parking space for a total of (2). Hard to beat this location and price, don't miss your chance to live in the heart of Venice. FYI - Landlord has a unit downstairs but does not live on-site full time. Flexible, short term lease! Close to Abbot Kinney & Main Street shopping, dining and the beach!