1100 S Hope St #1505
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1100 S Hope St #1505

1100 South Hope Street · (626) 474-5222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

1100 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1100 S Hope St #1505 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
lobby
1100 S Hope St #1505 Available 08/01/20 Experience the Luma Lifestyle! Everything you need, right here. - This unit is located on the 15th floor of the desirable Luma, in the heart of South Park in DTLA! This 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence features high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has an oversize mirror. Unit has a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. There is one assigned parking spot for this unit. This building features a lobby with concierge and package delivery, private gated parking, outdoor lounge areas with fireplace and beautiful landscaping, pool, and many other spaces for gatherings. Conveniently located to Staples Center, LA Live, supermarkets, restaurants, and so much more!

To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

(RLNE5874953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1100 S Hope St #1505 have any available units?
1100 S Hope St #1505 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S Hope St #1505 have?
Some of 1100 S Hope St #1505's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S Hope St #1505 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Hope St #1505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Hope St #1505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 S Hope St #1505 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 S Hope St #1505 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S Hope St #1505 offers parking.
Does 1100 S Hope St #1505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S Hope St #1505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Hope St #1505 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 S Hope St #1505 has a pool.
Does 1100 S Hope St #1505 have accessible units?
No, 1100 S Hope St #1505 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S Hope St #1505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 S Hope St #1505 does not have units with dishwashers.

