Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge parking pool lobby

1100 S Hope St #1505 Available 08/01/20 Experience the Luma Lifestyle! Everything you need, right here. - This unit is located on the 15th floor of the desirable Luma, in the heart of South Park in DTLA! This 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence features high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has an oversize mirror. Unit has a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. There is one assigned parking spot for this unit. This building features a lobby with concierge and package delivery, private gated parking, outdoor lounge areas with fireplace and beautiful landscaping, pool, and many other spaces for gatherings. Conveniently located to Staples Center, LA Live, supermarkets, restaurants, and so much more!



To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/



In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



(RLNE5874953)