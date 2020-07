Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous multi-level townhouse just 1 block to the sand!!! 2 bedrooms + Loft + rooftop deck + private 2 car garage. Each bedroom is ensuite with its own balcony, bathroom and 2 closets. This unit is very spacious and bright with a balcony on each level. Open kitchen with tile counters and all appliances are included. Just painted and ready to move in to.