in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Original hardwood floors, porcelain tiles, built-in storage, brass fixtures and just-so styling coexist with modern appliances. The home has been upgraded with new roofs, new plumbing, new water heater, new central heat and air, new slate floor and quartz counter tops in the kitchen, new marble floors in the bathroom, new light and plumbing fixtures throughout, new electrical panels, new gas line and meters, a new matching storage shed, new landscaping, etc.



