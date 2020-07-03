1095 W. 23rd Street

Amenities
1 Bed/1 Bath | Great Neighborhood Upper Vista Del Oro - More photos coming January 9th, 2020!!
Large 1 bed, 1 bath unit of duplex in upper Vista Del Oro. Offstreet parking for 1 car. All appliances (freestanding gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer) - are all left behind by previous tenant - no owner warranty or repairs. Carpet and vinyl flooring. Water only paid by owner - tenant pays all other utilities. No pets. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vaping. MAX Occupancy: 3 people.
NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5439946)