All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1095 W. 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1095 W. 23rd Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1095 W. 23rd Street

1095 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1095 West 23rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed/1 Bath | Great Neighborhood Upper Vista Del Oro - More photos coming January 9th, 2020!!
**
Large 1 bed, 1 bath unit of duplex in upper Vista Del Oro. Offstreet parking for 1 car. All appliances (freestanding gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer) - are all left behind by previous tenant - no owner warranty or repairs. Carpet and vinyl flooring. Water only paid by owner - tenant pays all other utilities. No pets. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vaping. MAX Occupancy: 3 people.
:
NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5439946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 W. 23rd Street have any available units?
1095 W. 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 W. 23rd Street have?
Some of 1095 W. 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 W. 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1095 W. 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 W. 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1095 W. 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1095 W. 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1095 W. 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 1095 W. 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 W. 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 W. 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1095 W. 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1095 W. 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1095 W. 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 W. 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 W. 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College