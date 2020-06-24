10947 Canoga Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Soon! Expected mid January



5 bedroom 4 bath home with over 3500 sq ft of space. Home is being prepped for rental but should be available soon. $4950 rent $4950 deposit.



This property is zoned for Horses or farming. There is a two acre field behind home. There is also a agro-water meter for farming. The field and front house are separated by a fence and has access thru front property and from side street. Would make the ideal ranch, boutique farm or? The deal with the rear field: IF tenant has a use for it, it will be included for free but tenant must maintain field. If tenant has no need for field, then it will be excluded from lease.



This is a large beautiful home expected to be ready mid January