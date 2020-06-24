All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10947 Canoga Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10947 Canoga Ave
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

10947 Canoga Ave

10947 Canoga Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10947 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! Expected mid January

5 bedroom 4 bath home with over 3500 sq ft of space. Home is being prepped for rental but should be available soon. $4950 rent $4950 deposit.

This property is zoned for Horses or farming. There is a two acre field behind home. There is also a agro-water meter for farming. The field and front house are separated by a fence and has access thru front property and from side street. Would make the ideal ranch, boutique farm or? The deal with the rear field: IF tenant has a use for it, it will be included for free but tenant must maintain field. If tenant has no need for field, then it will be excluded from lease.

This is a large beautiful home expected to be ready mid January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10947 Canoga Ave have any available units?
10947 Canoga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10947 Canoga Ave have?
Some of 10947 Canoga Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10947 Canoga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10947 Canoga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10947 Canoga Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave offers parking.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have a pool?
No, 10947 Canoga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have accessible units?
No, 10947 Canoga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10947 Canoga Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10947 Canoga Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College