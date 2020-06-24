10929 Remmet Avenue

Amenities
Sprawling single story home in ''The Trails'' community - horses permitted and community trails throughout the neighborhood. 4 large bedrooms, big formal living/dining room with fireplace. Separate family room with wet bar. Indoor laundry (washer/dryer included w/o warranty) Large ''covered/enclosed'' swimming pool and spa (weekly pool service included). Big yard with 3 car garage, large parking area and ''shared'' storage building that could be used as horse stalls. Submit on one small dog only, prefer no pets.