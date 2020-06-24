All apartments in Los Angeles
10929 Remmet Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10929 Remmet Avenue

10929 N Remmet Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10929 N Remmet Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Sprawling single story home in ''The Trails'' community - horses permitted and community trails throughout the neighborhood. 4 large bedrooms, big formal living/dining room with fireplace. Separate family room with wet bar. Indoor laundry (washer/dryer included w/o warranty) Large ''covered/enclosed'' swimming pool and spa (weekly pool service included). Big yard with 3 car garage, large parking area and ''shared'' storage building that could be used as horse stalls. Submit on one small dog only, prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10929 Remmet Avenue have any available units?
10929 Remmet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10929 Remmet Avenue have?
Some of 10929 Remmet Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10929 Remmet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10929 Remmet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10929 Remmet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10929 Remmet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10929 Remmet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10929 Remmet Avenue offers parking.
Does 10929 Remmet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10929 Remmet Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10929 Remmet Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10929 Remmet Avenue has a pool.
Does 10929 Remmet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10929 Remmet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10929 Remmet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10929 Remmet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
