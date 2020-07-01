All apartments in Los Angeles
10926 Moorpark St 20

10926 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

10926 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Toluca Lake Townhouse - Property Id: 164757

This designer remodeled Toluca Lake Townhouse has it all. Downstairs living area has beautiful bamboo flooring, with tile in the kitchen and downstairs bathroom. Kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. Two master suites on the second story each have their own walk in closets, one bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. The in-unit laundry is on the way to the PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK with views of the hills and area. Unit also comes with a large private storage room, small pool, community ping pong room, and 2 tandem garage parking spots. A block away from restaurants and walking distance to Tujunga Village.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164757p
Property Id 164757

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5198099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 Moorpark St 20 have any available units?
10926 Moorpark St 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 Moorpark St 20 have?
Some of 10926 Moorpark St 20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 Moorpark St 20 currently offering any rent specials?
10926 Moorpark St 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 Moorpark St 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10926 Moorpark St 20 is pet friendly.
Does 10926 Moorpark St 20 offer parking?
Yes, 10926 Moorpark St 20 offers parking.
Does 10926 Moorpark St 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10926 Moorpark St 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 Moorpark St 20 have a pool?
Yes, 10926 Moorpark St 20 has a pool.
Does 10926 Moorpark St 20 have accessible units?
No, 10926 Moorpark St 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 Moorpark St 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10926 Moorpark St 20 has units with dishwashers.

