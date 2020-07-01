10926 Moorpark St 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

This designer remodeled Toluca Lake Townhouse has it all. Downstairs living area has beautiful bamboo flooring, with tile in the kitchen and downstairs bathroom. Kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. Two master suites on the second story each have their own walk in closets, one bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. The in-unit laundry is on the way to the PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK with views of the hills and area. Unit also comes with a large private storage room, small pool, community ping pong room, and 2 tandem garage parking spots. A block away from restaurants and walking distance to Tujunga Village.

No Dogs Allowed



