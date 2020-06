Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities garage new construction

Be the first to live in the beautiful luxury enormous 3 bd 3 bathroom unit -1,132 sq ft - with attached garage. Top of the line appliances, high quality finishes, spacious floor plans and washer dryer included. Very close to NoHo and Toluca Lake - the studios - freeway.family ro 2nd floor has large open space with kitchen and living room combined - 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths - Attached garage -