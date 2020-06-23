10924 Sharp Ave, Guest House

Amenities

REDUCED PRICE Guest House with utilities included!!! - This rental is for Guest House in back only. It has been remodeled and features tile floors, dual pane windows, custom paint and central heat and air. Kitchen has gas cook top and microwave only. Big covered patio. Washer and dryer hook-ups on patio. Tenant to maintain yard with auto sprinklers. Private storage shed for your use. Paved off-street parking for 2 cars only. NO PETS, please. Rent includes water, power, and gas! 4 people maximum tenancy.



Located West of Laurel Canyon and South of Fox. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum 18 month lease. 1 week free rent 2nd month of lease. Good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.



Schools: O Melveny Elementary School, San Fernando Middle School, San Fernando Senior High School



No Pets Allowed



