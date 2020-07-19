All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10918 BLIX Street

10918 Blix Street · No Longer Available
Location

10918 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stylish, unique and modern 1 bed, 1 bath Bungalow now available in prime North Hollywood. Completely remodeled open floor plan, this is a one of a kind property. Private and gated, featuring 4 one story attached cottages set amongst lush landscaping and old trees. Unit features private entrance with front patio, back service porch with sitting area, hardwood floors, updated lighting and custom paint. All new Kitchen is open to living room and has stone countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel microwave, stove and refrigerator. Bedroom has good closet space and storage cabinets above. Remodeled bath features new everything. One car parking. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 BLIX Street have any available units?
10918 BLIX Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10918 BLIX Street have?
Some of 10918 BLIX Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10918 BLIX Street currently offering any rent specials?
10918 BLIX Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 BLIX Street pet-friendly?
No, 10918 BLIX Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10918 BLIX Street offer parking?
Yes, 10918 BLIX Street offers parking.
Does 10918 BLIX Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 BLIX Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 BLIX Street have a pool?
No, 10918 BLIX Street does not have a pool.
Does 10918 BLIX Street have accessible units?
No, 10918 BLIX Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 BLIX Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 BLIX Street does not have units with dishwashers.
