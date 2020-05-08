All apartments in Los Angeles
10916 Blix St
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

10916 Blix St

10916 Blix Street · No Longer Available
Location

10916 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location, WD Flr, Huge Patio, A/C - Property Id: 115565

10916 Blix St., North Hollywood CA 91601

Prime Location, NOHO Arts District
near SuperMarket, Restaurants, cafe's and easy freeway access.

Renovated Cottage Style Apartment
Wood Flooring
NEW mini Split AC & Heat unit
Big Private Yard
Stove & Fridge
Gated, 1 Parking Space
Water & Trash Paid
One year lease
Sorry no pets

CALL 818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115565p
Property Id 115565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5215460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Blix St have any available units?
10916 Blix St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 Blix St have?
Some of 10916 Blix St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Blix St currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Blix St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Blix St pet-friendly?
No, 10916 Blix St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10916 Blix St offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Blix St offers parking.
Does 10916 Blix St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 Blix St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Blix St have a pool?
No, 10916 Blix St does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Blix St have accessible units?
No, 10916 Blix St does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Blix St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 Blix St does not have units with dishwashers.
