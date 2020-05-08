Amenities
Great Location, WD Flr, Huge Patio, A/C - Property Id: 115565
10916 Blix St., North Hollywood CA 91601
Prime Location, NOHO Arts District
near SuperMarket, Restaurants, cafe's and easy freeway access.
Renovated Cottage Style Apartment
Wood Flooring
NEW mini Split AC & Heat unit
Big Private Yard
Stove & Fridge
Gated, 1 Parking Space
Water & Trash Paid
One year lease
Sorry no pets
CALL 818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115565p
