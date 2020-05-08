Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great Location, WD Flr, Huge Patio, A/C - Property Id: 115565



10916 Blix St., North Hollywood CA 91601



Prime Location, NOHO Arts District

near SuperMarket, Restaurants, cafe's and easy freeway access.



Renovated Cottage Style Apartment

Wood Flooring

NEW mini Split AC & Heat unit

Big Private Yard

Stove & Fridge

Gated, 1 Parking Space

Water & Trash Paid

One year lease

Sorry no pets



CALL 818 376 9102

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115565p

