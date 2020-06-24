All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10900 Baird Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10900 Baird Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 3:30 PM

10900 Baird Avenue

10900 Baird Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10900 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to a 2019 built Guest House. This property has it all. Washer & Dryer in unit, Chef’s kitchen featuring soft close cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, open floor plan with new tile, modern finishes, newly built bathroom, Stainless Steel appliances, washer, dryer and fridge included, recess lighting, your own address and mailbox, your own trash and recycle bin, patio & storage space, separate entrance and plenty of natural lighting. Other features include: Central AC & Heat for the unit, plenty of parking, great schools in prestigious Porter Ranch. Close to all the major freeways, CSUN, new mall which has Nordstrom Rack, Whole Foods and AMC Theaters. Electricity and trash included in rent. Come see this beautiful home today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Baird Avenue have any available units?
10900 Baird Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10900 Baird Avenue have?
Some of 10900 Baird Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Baird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Baird Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Baird Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10900 Baird Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10900 Baird Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10900 Baird Avenue offers parking.
Does 10900 Baird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10900 Baird Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Baird Avenue have a pool?
No, 10900 Baird Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10900 Baird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10900 Baird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Baird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10900 Baird Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College