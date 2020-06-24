10900 Baird Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to a 2019 built Guest House. This property has it all. Washer & Dryer in unit, Chef’s kitchen featuring soft close cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, open floor plan with new tile, modern finishes, newly built bathroom, Stainless Steel appliances, washer, dryer and fridge included, recess lighting, your own address and mailbox, your own trash and recycle bin, patio & storage space, separate entrance and plenty of natural lighting. Other features include: Central AC & Heat for the unit, plenty of parking, great schools in prestigious Porter Ranch. Close to all the major freeways, CSUN, new mall which has Nordstrom Rack, Whole Foods and AMC Theaters. Electricity and trash included in rent. Come see this beautiful home today