109 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Fully furnished offering for this rare 1 bedroom at The Warwick! Serene & sophisticated lifestyle in 1928 charm with modern touches. Gorgeous lobby and sweet fountained courtyard, one car gated parking and guest parking. High Ceilings, Bamboo wood floors, French windows, Exposed concrete beams & columns. This beautifully renovated condo has been done with wonderful taste. It features custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel fridge, range and dishwasher complete the kitchen. Lots of closets and custom shelves. The exposures are to the south and north are pretty glamorous too. Nice gym to workout in across the hall. This is it. Look no further. Furnished only and available immediately.