Los Angeles, CA
109 North SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

109 North SYCAMORE Avenue

109 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
lobby
Fully furnished offering for this rare 1 bedroom at The Warwick! Serene & sophisticated lifestyle in 1928 charm with modern touches. Gorgeous lobby and sweet fountained courtyard, one car gated parking and guest parking. High Ceilings, Bamboo wood floors, French windows, Exposed concrete beams & columns. This beautifully renovated condo has been done with wonderful taste. It features custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel fridge, range and dishwasher complete the kitchen. Lots of closets and custom shelves. The exposures are to the south and north are pretty glamorous too. Nice gym to workout in across the hall. This is it. Look no further. Furnished only and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
109 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
