All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 109 North FLORES Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
109 North FLORES Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

109 North FLORES Street

109 North Flores Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

109 North Flores Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a prime location, this beautiful two story townhouse is walk-able to some of the best shopping and restaurants Beverly Blvd and 3rd Street has to offer. This apartment has two large bedrooms equipped with large closets and en suite bathrooms with a balcony. One bathroom contains a bathtub and a shower, the other bathroom has a shower. The living room is large and flooded with light and has an adjoining powder room downstairs for guests. This apartment also has an outdoor patio. The eat-in kitchen includes with a Caesar-stone countertop bar. All of the appliances are provided along with a stacked gas washer/dryer. One garaged off-street parking space in rear is included. Apartment has both central heat and air conditioning. Come make this charming building your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 North FLORES Street have any available units?
109 North FLORES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 North FLORES Street have?
Some of 109 North FLORES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 North FLORES Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 North FLORES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 North FLORES Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 North FLORES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 109 North FLORES Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 North FLORES Street offers parking.
Does 109 North FLORES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 North FLORES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 North FLORES Street have a pool?
No, 109 North FLORES Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 North FLORES Street have accessible units?
No, 109 North FLORES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 North FLORES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 North FLORES Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College