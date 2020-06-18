109 North FLORES Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a prime location, this beautiful two story townhouse is walk-able to some of the best shopping and restaurants Beverly Blvd and 3rd Street has to offer. This apartment has two large bedrooms equipped with large closets and en suite bathrooms with a balcony. One bathroom contains a bathtub and a shower, the other bathroom has a shower. The living room is large and flooded with light and has an adjoining powder room downstairs for guests. This apartment also has an outdoor patio. The eat-in kitchen includes with a Caesar-stone countertop bar. All of the appliances are provided along with a stacked gas washer/dryer. One garaged off-street parking space in rear is included. Apartment has both central heat and air conditioning. Come make this charming building your home!