10871 Dora Street

Updated House with HUGE Lot in the back! - Multi functional 2 Bedroom + Den home with massive lot in the back. Can be used as a home or office. Huge lot in the back, perfect for playing, room store equipment, or even park trailors!



Located In The Heart Of Sun Valley, Adjacent To Burbank And Toluca Lake, This House Is Located Near Sun Valley Park and The Sun Valley Metrolink Stop with Close Proximity To The 5 And 170 Freeways, You Will Be Minutes Away From Anywhere In Los Angeles!



Owner Pays: Water & Trash

Parking: Off Street

Lease Term: 12 Months

Price: $2,500



