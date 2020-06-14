All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10871 Dora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10871 Dora Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10871 Dora Street

10871 Dora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10871 Dora Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated House with HUGE Lot in the back! - Multi functional 2 Bedroom + Den home with massive lot in the back. Can be used as a home or office. Huge lot in the back, perfect for playing, room store equipment, or even park trailors!

Located In The Heart Of Sun Valley, Adjacent To Burbank And Toluca Lake, This House Is Located Near Sun Valley Park and The Sun Valley Metrolink Stop with Close Proximity To The 5 And 170 Freeways, You Will Be Minutes Away From Anywhere In Los Angeles!

Owner Pays: Water & Trash
Parking: Off Street
Lease Term: 12 Months
Price: $2,500

(RLNE5803523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10871 Dora Street have any available units?
10871 Dora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10871 Dora Street currently offering any rent specials?
10871 Dora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10871 Dora Street pet-friendly?
No, 10871 Dora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10871 Dora Street offer parking?
Yes, 10871 Dora Street does offer parking.
Does 10871 Dora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10871 Dora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10871 Dora Street have a pool?
No, 10871 Dora Street does not have a pool.
Does 10871 Dora Street have accessible units?
No, 10871 Dora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10871 Dora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10871 Dora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10871 Dora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10871 Dora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College