All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10860 KINGSLAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10860 KINGSLAND Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

10860 KINGSLAND Street

10860 Kingsland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10860 Kingsland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Charming home nestled in the hillside of Westside Village w/fantastic city views, fully furnished or unfurnished w/ European Flair! (call for details) Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, fabulous cook's kitchen, top-of-the line appliances. Sub-Zero Fridge, Gagganau Range/stove, Bosch Dishwasher. Living Rm w/gas fireplace for lovely ambiance, open to the dining area/kitchen & leads out to a tree top deck. Enjoy the views, a morning cup of coffee, beautiful landscaping & wonderful inside/outside living. Pretty remodeled bath - classic white with tiled floors. Main bedroom has views of the city & lights. 2nd bedroom works well as an in-home office. Fabulous location minutes to the light rail & bus lines. Convenient to Westwood, UCLA, Culver City, Sony & Fox Studios, Century City, SM, & beach. Easy FWY access to Downtown, LAX & the Beach Cities. Fantastic neighborhood w/beautiful trees & vegetation, an oasis within the city. Clover Ave Elementary School District. +$150/mo utilities & internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10860 KINGSLAND Street have any available units?
10860 KINGSLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10860 KINGSLAND Street have?
Some of 10860 KINGSLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10860 KINGSLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
10860 KINGSLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10860 KINGSLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 10860 KINGSLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10860 KINGSLAND Street offer parking?
No, 10860 KINGSLAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 10860 KINGSLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10860 KINGSLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10860 KINGSLAND Street have a pool?
No, 10860 KINGSLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 10860 KINGSLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 10860 KINGSLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10860 KINGSLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10860 KINGSLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College