10860 KINGSLAND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Charming home nestled in the hillside of Westside Village w/fantastic city views, fully furnished or unfurnished w/ European Flair! (call for details) Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, fabulous cook's kitchen, top-of-the line appliances. Sub-Zero Fridge, Gagganau Range/stove, Bosch Dishwasher. Living Rm w/gas fireplace for lovely ambiance, open to the dining area/kitchen & leads out to a tree top deck. Enjoy the views, a morning cup of coffee, beautiful landscaping & wonderful inside/outside living. Pretty remodeled bath - classic white with tiled floors. Main bedroom has views of the city & lights. 2nd bedroom works well as an in-home office. Fabulous location minutes to the light rail & bus lines. Convenient to Westwood, UCLA, Culver City, Sony & Fox Studios, Century City, SM, & beach. Easy FWY access to Downtown, LAX & the Beach Cities. Fantastic neighborhood w/beautiful trees & vegetation, an oasis within the city. Clover Ave Elementary School District. +$150/mo utilities & internet.