10851 Gloria Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming corner lot home located on tree-lined street. Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The open concept kitchen is open to the spacious living room and dining room. The large master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower enclosure. Enjoy the evening on the spacious front porch or entertainers back yard. The backyard is a shared space with Back unit that is NOT included in lease. Garage parking space and assigned garage storage. Laundry room and back mud room. Use of Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included in lease. Located near schools, shopping and easy access to freeways. For showing appointment please contact listing agent. Darlene Alonzo, JohnHart RE Direct phone: 661-713-4341 Email: Darlene@DarleneAlonzo.com