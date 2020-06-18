All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

10851 Gloria Avenue

10851 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10851 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming corner lot home located on tree-lined street. Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The open concept kitchen is open to the spacious living room and dining room. The large master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower enclosure. Enjoy the evening on the spacious front porch or entertainers back yard. The backyard is a shared space with Back unit that is NOT included in lease. Garage parking space and assigned garage storage. Laundry room and back mud room. Use of Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included in lease. Located near schools, shopping and easy access to freeways. For showing appointment please contact listing agent. Darlene Alonzo, JohnHart RE Direct phone: 661-713-4341 Email: Darlene@DarleneAlonzo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
10851 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10851 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 10851 Gloria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10851 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10851 Gloria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10851 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10851 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 10851 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10851 Gloria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
No, 10851 Gloria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10851 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10851 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10851 Gloria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
