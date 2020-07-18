10844 Hartsook Street

Amenities

TEXT CAROL - AGENT and Owner for Appointment and INFO: 818-606-2694 PRIME NO HO ARTS DISTRICT! If you don't want to live in a condo or townhome and want a HOME filled with Charm and Character and also updated for today's lifestyle then hurry on this one. Tenants usually live here for a LONG time - not looking to sell this - so don't worry. Classic Vaulted Coved Ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace in the living room - and perfect space for your baby grande piano. Hardwood Floors. Brand new LED recessed lighting throughout. Split system heating/air. curved hallway. Remodeled Bathroom with soaking tub, glass tile accents. Built in closet organizer. Ceiling fans. Brand New Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz counters, pendant lighting, new Dishwasher, NEW SS 5 Burner Gas Range, built-in Microwave, SS range hood and SS hardware - open to dining room.

Indoor laundry room.. New Pull-down stairs to Old-Fashioned Full attic for additional storage - you can stand up in escape!. 2 car side by side parking PLUS the entire driveway reserved for the front house.Private Patio. Guest House in Back has their own storage and their own backyard so you both have your own "space".drought tolerant mature landscaping in front. LOWEST in No Ho!!