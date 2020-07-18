All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

10844 Hartsook Street

10844 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

10844 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TEXT CAROL - AGENT and Owner for Appointment and INFO: 818-606-2694 PRIME NO HO ARTS DISTRICT! If you don't want to live in a condo or townhome and want a HOME filled with Charm and Character and also updated for today's lifestyle then hurry on this one. Tenants usually live here for a LONG time - not looking to sell this - so don't worry. Classic Vaulted Coved Ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace in the living room - and perfect space for your baby grande piano. Hardwood Floors. Brand new LED recessed lighting throughout. Split system heating/air. curved hallway. Remodeled Bathroom with soaking tub, glass tile accents. Built in closet organizer. Ceiling fans. Brand New Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz counters, pendant lighting, new Dishwasher, NEW SS 5 Burner Gas Range, built-in Microwave, SS range hood and SS hardware - open to dining room.
Indoor laundry room.. New Pull-down stairs to Old-Fashioned Full attic for additional storage - you can stand up in escape!. 2 car side by side parking PLUS the entire driveway reserved for the front house.Private Patio. Guest House in Back has their own storage and their own backyard so you both have your own "space".drought tolerant mature landscaping in front. LOWEST in No Ho!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10844 Hartsook Street have any available units?
10844 Hartsook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10844 Hartsook Street have?
Some of 10844 Hartsook Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10844 Hartsook Street currently offering any rent specials?
10844 Hartsook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10844 Hartsook Street pet-friendly?
No, 10844 Hartsook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10844 Hartsook Street offer parking?
Yes, 10844 Hartsook Street offers parking.
Does 10844 Hartsook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10844 Hartsook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10844 Hartsook Street have a pool?
No, 10844 Hartsook Street does not have a pool.
Does 10844 Hartsook Street have accessible units?
No, 10844 Hartsook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10844 Hartsook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10844 Hartsook Street has units with dishwashers.
