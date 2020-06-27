10833 Camarillo Street

Amenities

Excellent Toluca Lake adjacent 2-bedroom with 2 full baths in newer well maintained building. Located quietly in the front of this quaint 8-unit building this unit features amazing views, hardwood floors upstairs and polished concrete on the lower level, balcony off main living area, open kitchen with granite counters, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit included. The upstairs has a master with full bath on suite, sliding mirrored closets and balcony with views of the hills. Corner unit with no one above or below and only 1 common wall. Secure building with gated easy access tandem parking. Close to transportation, freeways, restaurants and major studios.