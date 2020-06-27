All apartments in Los Angeles
10833 Camarillo Street

10833 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

10833 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Excellent Toluca Lake adjacent 2-bedroom with 2 full baths in newer well maintained building. Located quietly in the front of this quaint 8-unit building this unit features amazing views, hardwood floors upstairs and polished concrete on the lower level, balcony off main living area, open kitchen with granite counters, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit included. The upstairs has a master with full bath on suite, sliding mirrored closets and balcony with views of the hills. Corner unit with no one above or below and only 1 common wall. Secure building with gated easy access tandem parking. Close to transportation, freeways, restaurants and major studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10833 Camarillo Street have any available units?
10833 Camarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10833 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 10833 Camarillo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10833 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
10833 Camarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10833 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 10833 Camarillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10833 Camarillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 10833 Camarillo Street offers parking.
Does 10833 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10833 Camarillo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10833 Camarillo Street have a pool?
No, 10833 Camarillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 10833 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 10833 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10833 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10833 Camarillo Street has units with dishwashers.
