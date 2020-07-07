10818 Hartsook St.

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated

**Beautiful Single Family Home** - Available Now!!



2 bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Recently Renovated



To schedule a showing, please call/text Claudia : (310)956-4563



Monthly Rent: $2,395.00

Security Deposit: $4,790.00 (On Approved Credit)

Minimum one year Lease required.



Dogs/Cats under 50 pounds are welcome with a $500 additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. Limit of 1 pet per Home.



***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link: www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE. This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***



Resident responsible for all Utilities



2 Space Parking



Washer & Dryer Hookups



Resident Benefits Package & Renters Insurance:

All new residents will be enrolled in our benefits package and renters insurance for an additional monthly fee as additional rent. This package provides payment and services benefits as well as enrolling you in the landlords renters insurance program that provides insurance coverage for your personal belongings and accidental property damage. This package is mandatory for all leases.



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or

older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns

and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*

*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria.

http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/



**PHOTOS COMING SOON**

Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available



Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.



If applicant(s) make any derogatory or offensive comments in any way shape or form either verbally or written, and/or act in a threatening, combative, intoxicated or disorderly manner, during any phase of the application process and lease process the application may be denied. This also applies if the lease has been signed and applicants have not yet taken possession of the home/unit.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.



All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE



