Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

10818 Hartsook St.

10818 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

10818 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Beautiful Single Family Home** - Available Now!!

2 bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Recently Renovated

To schedule a showing, please call/text Claudia : (310)956-4563

Monthly Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $4,790.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.

Dogs/Cats under 50 pounds are welcome with a $500 additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. Limit of 1 pet per Home.

***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link: www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE. This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***

Resident responsible for all Utilities

2 Space Parking

Washer & Dryer Hookups

Resident Benefits Package & Renters Insurance:
All new residents will be enrolled in our benefits package and renters insurance for an additional monthly fee as additional rent. This package provides payment and services benefits as well as enrolling you in the landlords renters insurance program that provides insurance coverage for your personal belongings and accidental property damage. This package is mandatory for all leases.

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or
older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns
and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

To schedule a showing, please call/text Claudia : (310)956-4563

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*
*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria.
http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

**PHOTOS COMING SOON**
Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

If applicant(s) make any derogatory or offensive comments in any way shape or form either verbally or written, and/or act in a threatening, combative, intoxicated or disorderly manner, during any phase of the application process and lease process the application may be denied. This also applies if the lease has been signed and applicants have not yet taken possession of the home/unit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

(RLNE5448416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10818 Hartsook St. have any available units?
10818 Hartsook St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10818 Hartsook St. currently offering any rent specials?
10818 Hartsook St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10818 Hartsook St. pet-friendly?
No, 10818 Hartsook St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10818 Hartsook St. offer parking?
Yes, 10818 Hartsook St. offers parking.
Does 10818 Hartsook St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10818 Hartsook St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10818 Hartsook St. have a pool?
No, 10818 Hartsook St. does not have a pool.
Does 10818 Hartsook St. have accessible units?
No, 10818 Hartsook St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10818 Hartsook St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10818 Hartsook St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10818 Hartsook St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10818 Hartsook St. does not have units with air conditioning.

