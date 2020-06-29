10817 White St

Amenities

parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dd0e740b1 ---- 2 Bedroom, 1Bath Apartment in near Transportation & Shopping secured access building • New paint throughout. • Updated kitchen quartz countertops • Includes stove • Community Laundry • 2 Tandem assigned parking space. • Paid water and trash. • Clean & Ready for move-in. • No smoking • No pets • Good credit please • Renters Insurance required This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing — or might have scheduled a showing for you.Do not submit any application for this home with — or pay any fees or deposits to — any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 For more information or to schedule a viewing Visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com Cal BRE 00659141