Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

10817 White St

10817 White Street · No Longer Available
Location

10817 White Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8dd0e740b1 ---- 2 Bedroom, 1Bath Apartment in near Transportation & Shopping secured access building &bull; New paint throughout. &bull; Updated kitchen quartz countertops &bull; Includes stove &bull; Community Laundry &bull; 2 Tandem assigned parking space. &bull; Paid water and trash. &bull; Clean & Ready for move-in. &bull; No smoking &bull; No pets &bull; Good credit please &bull; Renters Insurance required This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing &mdash; or might have scheduled a showing for you.Do not submit any application for this home with &mdash; or pay any fees or deposits to &mdash; any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 For more information or to schedule a viewing Visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com Cal BRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 White St have any available units?
10817 White St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10817 White St currently offering any rent specials?
10817 White St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 White St pet-friendly?
No, 10817 White St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10817 White St offer parking?
Yes, 10817 White St offers parking.
Does 10817 White St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10817 White St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 White St have a pool?
No, 10817 White St does not have a pool.
Does 10817 White St have accessible units?
No, 10817 White St does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 White St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10817 White St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10817 White St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10817 White St does not have units with air conditioning.

