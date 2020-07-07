All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10817 Crockett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10817 Crockett St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

10817 Crockett St

10817 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10817 Crockett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Built 1BR Back House with Private Patio - Property Id: 256950

Newly built back house. 1 bed, 1 bath 600 square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring. Central air conditioning and heating. Washer dryer hookups. Quartz countertop. Recessed lighting. High ceilings. Dual pane windows. Outdoor space/patio. All utilities included. Street parking only. One year lease. DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS IN THE MAIN HOUSE.

TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256950
Property Id 256950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 Crockett St have any available units?
10817 Crockett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10817 Crockett St have?
Some of 10817 Crockett St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10817 Crockett St currently offering any rent specials?
10817 Crockett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 Crockett St pet-friendly?
No, 10817 Crockett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10817 Crockett St offer parking?
No, 10817 Crockett St does not offer parking.
Does 10817 Crockett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10817 Crockett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 Crockett St have a pool?
No, 10817 Crockett St does not have a pool.
Does 10817 Crockett St have accessible units?
No, 10817 Crockett St does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 Crockett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10817 Crockett St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College