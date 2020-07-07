10817 Crockett St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Built 1BR Back House with Private Patio - Property Id: 256950



Newly built back house. 1 bed, 1 bath 600 square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring. Central air conditioning and heating. Washer dryer hookups. Quartz countertop. Recessed lighting. High ceilings. Dual pane windows. Outdoor space/patio. All utilities included. Street parking only. One year lease. DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS IN THE MAIN HOUSE.



TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256950

Property Id 256950



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781396)