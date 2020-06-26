10812 S Broadway

Amenities

garage accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

Freshly Painted Spacious Five Bedroom House with Parking - A spacious two-story 5 bedroom, and 3 bath home available for your family! Perfect for your in-laws as well.1600 square feet of living space for your family. Fenced all around. This is the backt unit with parking and a shared garage in the back. Available hook ups for dryer and washer, no more trips to the laundry mat. Close to bus, metro, and freeways. The metro green line is walking distance. Very close to the 110, 105, freeways.



Schedule viewing by Text only 888-608-0848 or visit www.peakmanagement.co/vacancies. $25 Application Fee. The deposit will depend on credit score. Income 2.5x Rent. Min 600 credit score. Proof of employment required (2 months of pay stubs, bank account or two years tax returns). Section 8 Welcome.



Peak Management does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS: We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Peak Management, 1800 Essex St., Los Angeles, CA, 90021. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



(RLNE5254407)