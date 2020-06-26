All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

10812 S Broadway

10812 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

10812 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Congress Southeast

Amenities

garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Freshly Painted Spacious Five Bedroom House with Parking - A spacious two-story 5 bedroom, and 3 bath home available for your family! Perfect for your in-laws as well.1600 square feet of living space for your family. Fenced all around. This is the backt unit with parking and a shared garage in the back. Available hook ups for dryer and washer, no more trips to the laundry mat. Close to bus, metro, and freeways. The metro green line is walking distance. Very close to the 110, 105, freeways.

Schedule viewing by Text only 888-608-0848 or visit www.peakmanagement.co/vacancies. $25 Application Fee. The deposit will depend on credit score. Income 2.5x Rent. Min 600 credit score. Proof of employment required (2 months of pay stubs, bank account or two years tax returns). Section 8 Welcome.

Peak Management does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS: We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Peak Management, 1800 Essex St., Los Angeles, CA, 90021. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE5254407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10812 S Broadway have any available units?
10812 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10812 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
10812 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10812 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 10812 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10812 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 10812 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 10812 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10812 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10812 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 10812 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 10812 S Broadway have accessible units?
Yes, 10812 S Broadway has accessible units.
Does 10812 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10812 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10812 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 10812 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

