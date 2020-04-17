10810 Springfield Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful home is located in desirable Northridge, in a neighborhood centered around highly regarded Beckford Elementary Charter School. Granada Hills Charter HS and Nobel Elementary which are all nearby. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a den that can be used as an office, entertainment room, or possibly another bedroom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and a private dining area. Huge great room downstairs. Entertainers backyard with a sparkling pool, maintained my professionals included in rent. Contact Daniel Weber (661)305-3017/ Daniel@myvalleyhomes.com for a private tour or more info.