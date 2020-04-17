All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

10810 Springfield Avenue

10810 Springfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10810 Springfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

granite counters
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This beautiful home is located in desirable Northridge, in a neighborhood centered around highly regarded Beckford Elementary Charter School. Granada Hills Charter HS and Nobel Elementary which are all nearby. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a den that can be used as an office, entertainment room, or possibly another bedroom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and a private dining area. Huge great room downstairs. Entertainers backyard with a sparkling pool, maintained my professionals included in rent. Contact Daniel Weber (661)305-3017/ Daniel@myvalleyhomes.com for a private tour or more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10810 Springfield Avenue have any available units?
10810 Springfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10810 Springfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10810 Springfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10810 Springfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10810 Springfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10810 Springfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 10810 Springfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10810 Springfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10810 Springfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10810 Springfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10810 Springfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 10810 Springfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10810 Springfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10810 Springfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10810 Springfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10810 Springfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10810 Springfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
