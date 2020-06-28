All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1081 Pagoda Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1081 Pagoda Pl
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1081 Pagoda Pl

1081 Pagoda Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1081 Pagoda Place, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Peaceful Hill Top Cottage in Los Angeles - Property Id: 154966

Watch Dodger Friday night fireworks from the backyard!

Close to Downtown LA, Pasadena (Rose Bowl), Highland Park, Echo Park, Hollywood, Glendale and Burbank. Close to many universities (USC, Occidental, Cal Tech, and UCLA)

Furnished entire 1 bedroom hill top cottage with a grassy front and backyard. The house is in a very peaceful neighborhood and a quiet respite from the hustle and bustle. Lookout for miles with the binoculars, play records or just relax with a good book on the back porch. Something is always growing in the garden so help yourself.

Central A/C & Heat in the house!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154966p
Property Id 154966

(RLNE5142949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Pagoda Pl have any available units?
1081 Pagoda Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 Pagoda Pl have?
Some of 1081 Pagoda Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Pagoda Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Pagoda Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Pagoda Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081 Pagoda Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1081 Pagoda Pl offer parking?
No, 1081 Pagoda Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1081 Pagoda Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1081 Pagoda Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Pagoda Pl have a pool?
No, 1081 Pagoda Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Pagoda Pl have accessible units?
No, 1081 Pagoda Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Pagoda Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Pagoda Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College