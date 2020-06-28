1081 Pagoda Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Peaceful Hill Top Cottage in Los Angeles - Property Id: 154966



Watch Dodger Friday night fireworks from the backyard!



Close to Downtown LA, Pasadena (Rose Bowl), Highland Park, Echo Park, Hollywood, Glendale and Burbank. Close to many universities (USC, Occidental, Cal Tech, and UCLA)



Furnished entire 1 bedroom hill top cottage with a grassy front and backyard. The house is in a very peaceful neighborhood and a quiet respite from the hustle and bustle. Lookout for miles with the binoculars, play records or just relax with a good book on the back porch. Something is always growing in the garden so help yourself.



Central A/C & Heat in the house!

