10787 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman elevator parking guest parking hot tub media room valet service

Highly sought after Wilshire corridor unit facing Northwest featuring city and ocean views from all bedrooms and living area. Completely newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with top of the line finishes. Granite countertops and brand new appliances all SS. Marble bathrooms. This immaculate unit features hardwood floors, mounted T.V's included in all bedrooms and living area, beautiful designer curtains, bright, open and spacious floor plan, walk in master closet with quadruple pane windows to provide a quiet and peaceful living environment. 14 security cameras installed throughout unit. Full service building with 24 hour concierge, valet parking, and doorman. Includes 2 parking spaces plus guest parking. Additional parking can be requested from management. laundry in the unit. Utilities and HOA included in price. No pool/spa. Small dog/cat is OK. Close to UCLA, Westwood village, movie theaters, and restaurants.Available October 1st to move in. A MUST SEE!