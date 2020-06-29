All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:09 PM

10787 WILSHIRE

10787 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10787 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
guest parking
hot tub
media room
valet service
Highly sought after Wilshire corridor unit facing Northwest featuring city and ocean views from all bedrooms and living area. Completely newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with top of the line finishes. Granite countertops and brand new appliances all SS. Marble bathrooms. This immaculate unit features hardwood floors, mounted T.V's included in all bedrooms and living area, beautiful designer curtains, bright, open and spacious floor plan, walk in master closet with quadruple pane windows to provide a quiet and peaceful living environment. 14 security cameras installed throughout unit. Full service building with 24 hour concierge, valet parking, and doorman. Includes 2 parking spaces plus guest parking. Additional parking can be requested from management. laundry in the unit. Utilities and HOA included in price. No pool/spa. Small dog/cat is OK. Close to UCLA, Westwood village, movie theaters, and restaurants.Available October 1st to move in. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10787 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10787 WILSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10787 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10787 WILSHIRE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10787 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10787 WILSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10787 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10787 WILSHIRE is pet friendly.
Does 10787 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 10787 WILSHIRE offers parking.
Does 10787 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10787 WILSHIRE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10787 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 10787 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 10787 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10787 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10787 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10787 WILSHIRE has units with dishwashers.

