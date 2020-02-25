10771 ASHTON Avenue

Amenities
Incredible opportunity to lease upper unit in a wonderful Duplex in prime Westwood location. In the excellent Warner School District & walking distance to schools, UCLA, shopping, dining & entertainment, this state of the art 3bd/2.5ba, approx. 3,000sq.ft. unit features hardwood & travertine floors, granite countertops, crown molding, recess lighting, large windows throughout letting in plenty of natural sunlight. Features formal living & dining rooms, extra large family room, breakfast area off the gourmet kitchen, pantry & laundry areas. In the luxurious Master Suite, indulge in the jacuzzi bathtub steam shower with dual shower heads. Extra long double sink, travertine floors & marble complete this spa like master bath.