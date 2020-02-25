All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10771 ASHTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10771 ASHTON Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

10771 ASHTON Avenue

10771 Ashton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10771 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Incredible opportunity to lease upper unit in a wonderful Duplex in prime Westwood location. In the excellent Warner School District & walking distance to schools, UCLA, shopping, dining & entertainment, this state of the art 3bd/2.5ba, approx. 3,000sq.ft. unit features hardwood & travertine floors, granite countertops, crown molding, recess lighting, large windows throughout letting in plenty of natural sunlight. Features formal living & dining rooms, extra large family room, breakfast area off the gourmet kitchen, pantry & laundry areas. In the luxurious Master Suite, indulge in the jacuzzi bathtub steam shower with dual shower heads. Extra long double sink, travertine floors & marble complete this spa like master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10771 ASHTON Avenue have any available units?
10771 ASHTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10771 ASHTON Avenue have?
Some of 10771 ASHTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10771 ASHTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10771 ASHTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10771 ASHTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10771 ASHTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10771 ASHTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10771 ASHTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 10771 ASHTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10771 ASHTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10771 ASHTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10771 ASHTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10771 ASHTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10771 ASHTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10771 ASHTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10771 ASHTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College