10760 Woodbine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Mar Vista
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3bad/2bath for rent - Property Id: 147480
This apartment is located in very nice area where you can access easily bus stop and railway station.it is quite and safe area.it is good for small family or 3people can share.it has hardwood floor and new countertop with sink.all appliance is there.ready to move. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147480p Property Id 147480
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5097068)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10760 Woodbine St have any available units?
10760 Woodbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.