Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10760 Woodbine St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

10760 Woodbine St

10760 Woodbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10760 Woodbine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
3bad/2bath for rent - Property Id: 147480

This apartment is located in very nice area where you can access easily bus stop and railway station.it is quite and safe area.it is good for small family or 3people can share.it has hardwood floor and new countertop with sink.all appliance is there.ready to move.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147480p
Property Id 147480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10760 Woodbine St have any available units?
10760 Woodbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10760 Woodbine St have?
Some of 10760 Woodbine St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10760 Woodbine St currently offering any rent specials?
10760 Woodbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10760 Woodbine St pet-friendly?
No, 10760 Woodbine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10760 Woodbine St offer parking?
No, 10760 Woodbine St does not offer parking.
Does 10760 Woodbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10760 Woodbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10760 Woodbine St have a pool?
No, 10760 Woodbine St does not have a pool.
Does 10760 Woodbine St have accessible units?
No, 10760 Woodbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 10760 Woodbine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10760 Woodbine St has units with dishwashers.
