Los Angeles, CA
10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305

10747 Wilshire Boulevard · (818) 625-2465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10747 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
concierge
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
pool
media room
Westwood Gorgeous Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 6 month min. Wilshire Corridor Warner Elementary - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Fully Furnished! 6-month minimum lease Just bring your toothbrush! Beautiful condo in a highrise building on the Wilshire Corridor. Minutes to UCLA. Well maintained building with pool and on-site concierge. View of Westwood and Getty Center. Walk to Westwood Village--restaurants, Trader Joes, Wholefoods, theaters and more

Gorgeous kitchen with custom tile, gorgeous tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and dark walnut cabinets.

Fabulous Master suite with views--

This property also offers:

** Fully equipped kitchen, linens included
**Three mounted TV's
**Water/Trash/HOA included
**Beautifully maintained building
**Updated kitchens and bathrooms
**Floor to Ceiling windows--light and bright
**Freshly painted and ready for move-in
**Highly sought Warner Elementary
**Deposit is two months rent since the property is fully furnished

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Allison at 323-301-3593

Email: allison@lrsrm.com

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
“We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws”

(RLNE5348481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 have any available units?
10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 have?
Some of 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 currently offering any rent specials?
10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 is pet friendly.
Does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 offer parking?
No, 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 does not offer parking.
Does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 have a pool?
Yes, 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 has a pool.
Does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 have accessible units?
No, 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 does not have accessible units.
Does 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305 does not have units with dishwashers.
