10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305

Westwood Gorgeous Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 6 month min. Wilshire Corridor Warner Elementary - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Fully Furnished! 6-month minimum lease Just bring your toothbrush! Beautiful condo in a highrise building on the Wilshire Corridor. Minutes to UCLA. Well maintained building with pool and on-site concierge. View of Westwood and Getty Center. Walk to Westwood Village--restaurants, Trader Joes, Wholefoods, theaters and more
Gorgeous kitchen with custom tile, gorgeous tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and dark walnut cabinets.
Fabulous Master suite with views--
This property also offers:
** Fully equipped kitchen, linens included
**Three mounted TV's
**Water/Trash/HOA included
**Beautifully maintained building
**Updated kitchens and bathrooms
**Floor to Ceiling windows--light and bright
**Freshly painted and ready for move-in
**Highly sought Warner Elementary
**Deposit is two months rent since the property is fully furnished
This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Allison at 323-301-3593
Email: allison@lrsrm.com
Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
“We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws”
