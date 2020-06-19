10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool concierge media room

Westwood Gorgeous Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 6 month min. Wilshire Corridor Warner Elementary - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS



Fully Furnished! 6-month minimum lease Just bring your toothbrush! Beautiful condo in a highrise building on the Wilshire Corridor. Minutes to UCLA. Well maintained building with pool and on-site concierge. View of Westwood and Getty Center. Walk to Westwood Village--restaurants, Trader Joes, Wholefoods, theaters and more



Gorgeous kitchen with custom tile, gorgeous tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and dark walnut cabinets.



Fabulous Master suite with views--



This property also offers:



** Fully equipped kitchen, linens included

**Three mounted TV's

**Water/Trash/HOA included

**Beautifully maintained building

**Updated kitchens and bathrooms

**Floor to Ceiling windows--light and bright

**Freshly painted and ready for move-in

**Highly sought Warner Elementary

**Deposit is two months rent since the property is fully furnished



This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Allison at 323-301-3593



Email: allison@lrsrm.com



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

“We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws”



(RLNE5348481)