10724 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

Luxurious condominium residence in the prestigious full-service "Park Wilshire". The ultimate in security and five-star hotel amenities. This spectacular 2 bed, 3 bath unit with over 2,000 sq ft is perfect for entertaining & showcases gleaming refinished wood floors thu-out. Large gourmet kitchen with white-Quartz counters & new stainless appliances opens to great room featuring Quartz wet bar & gorgeous views. the master suite features, lovely limestone bath, large walk-in closet & double vanity. Inviting balcony offers Manhattan-like views of skyscrapers and of the Wilshire Corridor with beautiful mountains views. Extras include: 2nd master suite with prvt bath, inside laundry, new custom paint & upgraded fixtures & hardware thru-out. The open-style floor plan and clean lines make this condo the perfect Wilshire Blvd residence for the most discriminating buyer. Building's first-class amenities include 24-hour guard and valet service, pool, spa, gym, library & banquet room. Shows like a model, resort style living at its finest. hurry...this one will go fast!!! With access to 24-hour valet and concierge, gym, library, heated pool, spa and steam room, ballroom, music room, and the relaxed clubhouse, you'll never want to leave. Your luxurious Los Angeles lifestyle awaits. HOA includes internet, cable, water and earthquake insurance. Ideally situated in the heart of the Wilshire Corridor with close proximity to restaurants, luxury hotels, shops, theaters, entertainment and more!