Los Angeles, CA
10724 Wilshire Boulevard
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

10724 Wilshire Boulevard

10724 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10724 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
Luxurious condominium residence in the prestigious full-service "Park Wilshire". The ultimate in security and five-star hotel amenities. This spectacular 2 bed, 3 bath unit with over 2,000 sq ft is perfect for entertaining & showcases gleaming refinished wood floors thu-out. Large gourmet kitchen with white-Quartz counters & new stainless appliances opens to great room featuring Quartz wet bar & gorgeous views. the master suite features, lovely limestone bath, large walk-in closet & double vanity. Inviting balcony offers Manhattan-like views of skyscrapers and of the Wilshire Corridor with beautiful mountains views. Extras include: 2nd master suite with prvt bath, inside laundry, new custom paint & upgraded fixtures & hardware thru-out. The open-style floor plan and clean lines make this condo the perfect Wilshire Blvd residence for the most discriminating buyer. Building's first-class amenities include 24-hour guard and valet service, pool, spa, gym, library & banquet room. Shows like a model, resort style living at its finest. hurry...this one will go fast!!! With access to 24-hour valet and concierge, gym, library, heated pool, spa and steam room, ballroom, music room, and the relaxed clubhouse, you'll never want to leave. Your luxurious Los Angeles lifestyle awaits. HOA includes internet, cable, water and earthquake insurance. Ideally situated in the heart of the Wilshire Corridor with close proximity to restaurants, luxury hotels, shops, theaters, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
10724 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 10724 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10724 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10724 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10724 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10724 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10724 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
