Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209

10724 Wilshire Boulevard · (310) 866-2421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10724 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 · Avail. now

$10,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
Ultra Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Prime Wilshire / Westwood Corridor - A MUST SEE Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury condo on the 12th floor in the prestigious full service building, Park Wilshire. Priceless views will leave you breathless. Completely designed and furnished with the most renowned appliances with a large open floor plan, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, beautiful marble flooring and recessed lighting throughout. 2 side by side parking spaces and additional storage. Building features include, valet parking, 24 hour security, a fitness room, business center and pool. Park Wilshire is close to vibrant attractions of Westwood village shops, restaurants, markets, etc. as well as UCLA, Century City and Beverly Hills with an easy access to major freeways.

(RLNE5758021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 have any available units?
10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 has a unit available for $10,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 have?
Some of 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 currently offering any rent specials?
10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 is pet friendly.
Does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 offer parking?
Yes, 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 does offer parking.
Does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 have a pool?
Yes, 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 has a pool.
Does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 have accessible units?
No, 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209 does not have units with dishwashers.
