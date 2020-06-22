10724 WIlshire Blvd Ste 1209

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool hot tub media room valet service

Ultra Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Prime Wilshire / Westwood Corridor - A MUST SEE Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury condo on the 12th floor in the prestigious full service building, Park Wilshire. Priceless views will leave you breathless. Completely designed and furnished with the most renowned appliances with a large open floor plan, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, beautiful marble flooring and recessed lighting throughout. 2 side by side parking spaces and additional storage. Building features include, valet parking, 24 hour security, a fitness room, business center and pool. Park Wilshire is close to vibrant attractions of Westwood village shops, restaurants, markets, etc. as well as UCLA, Century City and Beverly Hills with an easy access to major freeways.



(RLNE5758021)