10721 Palms Boulevard

Charming Traditional 2 BR/1 BA House in the Heart of Palms with Private Yard and 2 Car Garage! - A Must See! Charming 2 BR/1 BA private gated house in the heart of Palms, lots of shops and restaurants nearby (including downtown Culver City a couple blocks away, weekly farmers market, and Light Rail Expo station).



? 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH features:

o Large living room

o Dining area off of living room

o Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

o Brand new A/C unit in living room

o Lots of closet space throughout

o Spacious kitchen features dishwasher, countertop stove, 2 wall ovens, refrigerator and separate wine/drink fridge

o Separate laundry area with full sized washer and dryer and storage

o Bathroom features beautiful dark wood cabinetry and tiled shower/bath

o Private 2 car garage in back

o Spacious backyard with patio/sitting area

o Front driveway is gated



Tenant pays all utilities (water, trash, electricity and gas). One year minimum lease, will consider SMALL pet with deposit and $25 per month per pet additional pet rent. Square footage is approximate.



$2,900 per month. $2,900 security deposit (+ extra sec dep. with pet).



Unit is available now! Looking for immediate move-in. Contact Kambrie at (310) 837-5457 or kambrieb@srkproperties.com to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE4660688)