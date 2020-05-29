10721 Palms Boulevard

Amenities
Charming Traditional 2 BR/1 BA House in the Heart of Palms with Private Yard and 2 Car Garage! - A Must See! Charming 2 BR/1 BA private gated house in the heart of Palms, lots of shops and restaurants nearby (including downtown Culver City a couple blocks away, weekly farmers market, and Light Rail Expo station).
? 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH features:
o Large living room
o Dining area off of living room
o Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
o Brand new A/C unit in living room
o Lots of closet space throughout
o Spacious kitchen features dishwasher, countertop stove, 2 wall ovens, refrigerator and separate wine/drink fridge
o Separate laundry area with full sized washer and dryer and storage
o Bathroom features beautiful dark wood cabinetry and tiled shower/bath
o Private 2 car garage in back
o Spacious backyard with patio/sitting area
o Front driveway is gated
Tenant pays all utilities (water, trash, electricity and gas). One year minimum lease, will consider SMALL pet with deposit and $25 per month per pet additional pet rent. Square footage is approximate.
$2,900 per month. $2,900 security deposit (+ extra sec dep. with pet).
Unit is available now! Looking for immediate move-in. Contact Kambrie at (310) 837-5457 or kambrieb@srkproperties.com to schedule a showing today!
(RLNE4660688)