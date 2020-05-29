All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10721 Palms Boulevard

10721 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Traditional 2 BR/1 BA House in the Heart of Palms with Private Yard and 2 Car Garage! - A Must See! Charming 2 BR/1 BA private gated house in the heart of Palms, lots of shops and restaurants nearby (including downtown Culver City a couple blocks away, weekly farmers market, and Light Rail Expo station).

? 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH features:
o Large living room
o Dining area off of living room
o Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
o Brand new A/C unit in living room
o Lots of closet space throughout
o Spacious kitchen features dishwasher, countertop stove, 2 wall ovens, refrigerator and separate wine/drink fridge
o Separate laundry area with full sized washer and dryer and storage
o Bathroom features beautiful dark wood cabinetry and tiled shower/bath
o Private 2 car garage in back
o Spacious backyard with patio/sitting area
o Front driveway is gated

Tenant pays all utilities (water, trash, electricity and gas). One year minimum lease, will consider SMALL pet with deposit and $25 per month per pet additional pet rent. Square footage is approximate.

$2,900 per month. $2,900 security deposit (+ extra sec dep. with pet).

Unit is available now! Looking for immediate move-in. Contact Kambrie at (310) 837-5457 or kambrieb@srkproperties.com to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4660688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Palms Boulevard have any available units?
10721 Palms Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Palms Boulevard have?
Some of 10721 Palms Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Palms Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Palms Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Palms Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 Palms Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10721 Palms Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Palms Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10721 Palms Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10721 Palms Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Palms Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10721 Palms Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10721 Palms Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10721 Palms Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Palms Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10721 Palms Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
