10715 Camarillo Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:11 AM

10715 Camarillo Street

10715 W Camarillo St · No Longer Available
Location

10715 W Camarillo St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful designer condo in the very desirable NOHO/West Toluca Lake location. This bright unit is located on the top floor and has high ceilings and designer touches throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Dark espresso colored hard wood floors throughout the living room and dining room. Living room includes a fireplace and a private balcony. Both bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. Master bedroom includes a cozy fireplace and a large walk-in closet. The unit also includes a washer and dryer. Within the resort style complex you can enjoy the pool, spa, BBQ and grassy area. You will fall in love with this unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Camarillo Street have any available units?
10715 Camarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10715 Camarillo Street have?
Some of 10715 Camarillo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Camarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Camarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Camarillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 10715 Camarillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street offer parking?
No, 10715 Camarillo Street does not offer parking.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10715 Camarillo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street have a pool?
Yes, 10715 Camarillo Street has a pool.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 10715 Camarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Camarillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

