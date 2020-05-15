10715 Camarillo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful designer condo in the very desirable NOHO/West Toluca Lake location. This bright unit is located on the top floor and has high ceilings and designer touches throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Dark espresso colored hard wood floors throughout the living room and dining room. Living room includes a fireplace and a private balcony. Both bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. Master bedroom includes a cozy fireplace and a large walk-in closet. The unit also includes a washer and dryer. Within the resort style complex you can enjoy the pool, spa, BBQ and grassy area. You will fall in love with this unit!