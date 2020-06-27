All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

10695 Lurline

10695 Lurline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10695 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand NEW garage conversion in Chatsworth! This ADU offers a 1 Bedroom en-suite and contemporary finishes like NEW quartz counter-tops & cabinets, a NEW stainless steel range oven, microwave and refrigerator, all which are included. NEW wood laminate flooring, NEW split system HVAC, NEW paint and recessed lighting make this unit bright and happy! You’re just about one block from the 118 freeway and Chatsworth Orange Line station for a quick ride to NOHO, Hollywood Bowl or downtown Los Angeles and beyond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10695 Lurline have any available units?
10695 Lurline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10695 Lurline have?
Some of 10695 Lurline's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10695 Lurline currently offering any rent specials?
10695 Lurline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10695 Lurline pet-friendly?
No, 10695 Lurline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10695 Lurline offer parking?
Yes, 10695 Lurline offers parking.
Does 10695 Lurline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10695 Lurline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10695 Lurline have a pool?
No, 10695 Lurline does not have a pool.
Does 10695 Lurline have accessible units?
No, 10695 Lurline does not have accessible units.
Does 10695 Lurline have units with dishwashers?
No, 10695 Lurline does not have units with dishwashers.

