10695 Lurline

Brand NEW garage conversion in Chatsworth! This ADU offers a 1 Bedroom en-suite and contemporary finishes like NEW quartz counter-tops & cabinets, a NEW stainless steel range oven, microwave and refrigerator, all which are included. NEW wood laminate flooring, NEW split system HVAC, NEW paint and recessed lighting make this unit bright and happy! You’re just about one block from the 118 freeway and Chatsworth Orange Line station for a quick ride to NOHO, Hollywood Bowl or downtown Los Angeles and beyond!