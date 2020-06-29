All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1067 LAS PULGAS Road

1067 Las Pulgas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Las Pulgas Road, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Completely remodeled house with private large lot. This impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths single-story home boasts a newer open kitchen with solid wood cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliance, and Calacatta quartz counters. Beautiful wood floors throughout, recessed LED lights and energy-efficient tinted windows that allow in tons of natural light throughout this smart home. Drought tolerant landscaping, newer hot tub in private yard with a gorgeous deck overlooking canyons and ocean views. Home equipped with BBQ, fire feature, and well maintained outdoor furniture. Enjoy the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor California living in this special newly renovated mid-century treasure. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road have any available units?
1067 LAS PULGAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road have?
Some of 1067 LAS PULGAS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 LAS PULGAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1067 LAS PULGAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 LAS PULGAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1067 LAS PULGAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1067 LAS PULGAS Road offers parking.
Does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 LAS PULGAS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road have a pool?
No, 1067 LAS PULGAS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road have accessible units?
No, 1067 LAS PULGAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 LAS PULGAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 LAS PULGAS Road has units with dishwashers.

