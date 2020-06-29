1067 LAS PULGAS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Completely remodeled house with private large lot. This impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths single-story home boasts a newer open kitchen with solid wood cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliance, and Calacatta quartz counters. Beautiful wood floors throughout, recessed LED lights and energy-efficient tinted windows that allow in tons of natural light throughout this smart home. Drought tolerant landscaping, newer hot tub in private yard with a gorgeous deck overlooking canyons and ocean views. Home equipped with BBQ, fire feature, and well maintained outdoor furniture. Enjoy the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor California living in this special newly renovated mid-century treasure. This home has it all!