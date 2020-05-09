All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

10661 Coraline Place

10661 Coraline Place · (818) 419-7266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10661 Coraline Place, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3474 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
Available June 15th. Expanded & upgraded Colony West cul-de-sac Home in an upscale Chatsworth location! 2 minute walk to Mason Park and quick access to Porter Ranch Village shopping, schools & transportation. A dramatic & versatile layout on a quiet-private cul-de-sac. Pride of ownership, in a beautiful neighborhood. Huge 1st floor living area that is perfect for entertaining featuring a remodeled kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters, newer expansive cabinetry, and huge dining space open to an extra-large family room with warm floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. There is a warm & spacious living room with a fireplace & plenty of room for formal dining. Tiled Floors & recessed lighting throughout, dual-zone A/C and heating, mountain views, huge backyard with large grass area and sparkling pool. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, one with an extra-large tiled balcony & sliding door. The downstairs bedroom makes a great office/study and is located off the entry. The spacious master has an extra-deep walk-in closet, and his & her sinks. Pool table in family room stays with home, washer and dryer available to be used by tenant and stays with home. Landscape & pool maintenance is paid by the owner. This home is beautifully maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10661 Coraline Place have any available units?
10661 Coraline Place has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10661 Coraline Place have?
Some of 10661 Coraline Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10661 Coraline Place currently offering any rent specials?
10661 Coraline Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10661 Coraline Place pet-friendly?
No, 10661 Coraline Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10661 Coraline Place offer parking?
No, 10661 Coraline Place does not offer parking.
Does 10661 Coraline Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10661 Coraline Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10661 Coraline Place have a pool?
Yes, 10661 Coraline Place has a pool.
Does 10661 Coraline Place have accessible units?
No, 10661 Coraline Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10661 Coraline Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10661 Coraline Place has units with dishwashers.
