10661 Coraline Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table

Available June 15th. Expanded & upgraded Colony West cul-de-sac Home in an upscale Chatsworth location! 2 minute walk to Mason Park and quick access to Porter Ranch Village shopping, schools & transportation. A dramatic & versatile layout on a quiet-private cul-de-sac. Pride of ownership, in a beautiful neighborhood. Huge 1st floor living area that is perfect for entertaining featuring a remodeled kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters, newer expansive cabinetry, and huge dining space open to an extra-large family room with warm floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. There is a warm & spacious living room with a fireplace & plenty of room for formal dining. Tiled Floors & recessed lighting throughout, dual-zone A/C and heating, mountain views, huge backyard with large grass area and sparkling pool. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, one with an extra-large tiled balcony & sliding door. The downstairs bedroom makes a great office/study and is located off the entry. The spacious master has an extra-deep walk-in closet, and his & her sinks. Pool table in family room stays with home, washer and dryer available to be used by tenant and stays with home. Landscape & pool maintenance is paid by the owner. This home is beautifully maintained.