10655 Arleta Ave.

Mission Hills 3BR w/Bonus Rm + RV parking! (10655 Arleta) - Available for lease! Single-story Mission Hills home w/so much to offer. Amenities include: 3BR + 3BA floorplan w/bonus room; 2000 SQF; living room; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/full bath; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; central heat + air; backyard; 2 car carport, driveway + RV parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5348494)