Los Angeles, CA
10655 Arleta Ave.
10655 Arleta Ave.

10655 Arleta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10655 Arleta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Mission Hills 3BR w/Bonus Rm + RV parking! (10655 Arleta) - Available for lease! Single-story Mission Hills home w/so much to offer. Amenities include: 3BR + 3BA floorplan w/bonus room; 2000 SQF; living room; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/full bath; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; central heat + air; backyard; 2 car carport, driveway + RV parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5348494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10655 Arleta Ave. have any available units?
10655 Arleta Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10655 Arleta Ave. have?
Some of 10655 Arleta Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10655 Arleta Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10655 Arleta Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10655 Arleta Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10655 Arleta Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10655 Arleta Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10655 Arleta Ave. offers parking.
Does 10655 Arleta Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10655 Arleta Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10655 Arleta Ave. have a pool?
No, 10655 Arleta Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10655 Arleta Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10655 Arleta Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10655 Arleta Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10655 Arleta Ave. has units with dishwashers.
