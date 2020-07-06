All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10654 Wilkins Ave #7

10654 Wilkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10654 Wilkins Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Large Condo For Rent In the Heart of Westwood - Did you see the Youtube Tour? Watch it below!

https://youtu.be/HJ40XIkPELk

This is a very large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo for rent on the second floor. It gets an amazing breeze to keep the place cool, although there is an AC in the unit. Everything you see in the virtual tour stays during the tenancy. Washer/dryer in unit! The place is a little dirty but will be cleaned thoroughly before tenants move in. Underground parking with remote. 7 unit building so there aren't a lot of people coming in and out! Quiet, calm and clean. Great neighborhood and very safe. Very close to Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Santa Monica. Walking distance to LA Fitness, grocery stores and public transit.

Please check your email as we respond to all inquiries!

(RLNE2601378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 have any available units?
10654 Wilkins Ave #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 have?
Some of 10654 Wilkins Ave #7's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 currently offering any rent specials?
10654 Wilkins Ave #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 pet-friendly?
No, 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 offer parking?
Yes, 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 offers parking.
Does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 have a pool?
No, 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 does not have a pool.
Does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 have accessible units?
No, 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10654 Wilkins Ave #7 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
