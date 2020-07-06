10654 Wilkins Ave #7

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking

Large Condo For Rent In the Heart of Westwood - Did you see the Youtube Tour? Watch it below!



https://youtu.be/HJ40XIkPELk



This is a very large 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo for rent on the second floor. It gets an amazing breeze to keep the place cool, although there is an AC in the unit. Everything you see in the virtual tour stays during the tenancy. Washer/dryer in unit! The place is a little dirty but will be cleaned thoroughly before tenants move in. Underground parking with remote. 7 unit building so there aren't a lot of people coming in and out! Quiet, calm and clean. Great neighborhood and very safe. Very close to Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Santa Monica. Walking distance to LA Fitness, grocery stores and public transit.



Please check your email as we respond to all inquiries!



(RLNE2601378)